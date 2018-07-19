Xiaomi, Samsung phones make the most visits to service centres for repair

In the race to grab the largest share in the highly competitive smartphone market quality perhaps has taken a backseat. Phones made by two of the most popular brands in India—Samsung and Xiaomi—are most prone to develop a snag, a report by Blancco, a data security company claimed.

Among Android phone manufacturers, Samsung smartphone is said to have the highest failure rate with as many as one-third of their devices developing a snag. Interestingly, Samsung has improved vastly this year compared to previous reports. It showed a failure rate of 61 percent in Q2 2017 and 53 percent in Q3 2017.

Xiaomi with 13 percent failure rate was the second worst performing brand. The Chinese company was followed by Motorola at a failure rate of 9 percent, the as per the report.

Among specific models, Xiaomi Redmi 4 was the worst performer with 9 percent of the phones showing some problems. In the top 10 models by most failure rates, inasmuch five models were from Samsung.

However, none of the phone models come close to the failure rates displayed by Apple iPhone 6. Over one-fifth of the phones showed some sort of issue. iPhone 6S with 18 percent failure rate and iPhone 5S with 12 percent were other Apple models which performed badly.

In Q3 2017, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S had failure rates at 26 percent and 11 percent, respectively, so the 6 model has stayed about the same, while failures for the 6S have increased by 3 percent.

“In 2018, we can expect to see the newest iOS models, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, start to populate this list. Currently, there is not enough information to determine what their failure rates will look like, but we expect the iPhone 6 will continue to stay in the top spot for at least the next quarter or two,” the report said.

Overall, Europe witnessed a higher number of snags in smartphones compared to Asia and North America. iOS devices in Europe showed a 36 percent failure rate and Android devices failure rate was 40 percent in the continent. North America reported the least number of snags for both sets of devices.