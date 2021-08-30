Xiaomi raises Redmi Note 10 price in India again; smartphone now starts at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi has raised the Redmi Note 10 price in India again. The price of the vanilla Redmi Note 10, introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 11,999. was recently bumped up to Rs 12,499. Now, the Redmi Note 10 has raised the price for a second time, taking the cost up to Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model.

Xiaomi has unveiled several devices under its Redmi Note series in India this year. The company currently sells the Redmi Note 10, Note 10T 5G, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in India.

The Rs 2,000 price hike in less than six months since its launch in the country will not only put the Redmi Note 10 at a disadvantage against competitors such as Motorola and Realme but also place it in close proximity to other, more appealing Redmi Note 10 devices like the Note 10T 5G and Note 10S.

Xiaomi has not provided any reason for the price hike, but we assume that it might be to distance the Redmi Note series from the Redmi series. The company is slated to launch the Redmi 10 Prime on September 3, which will likely debut in and around the Rs 10,000 mark in India.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 packs a Snapdragon 678 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The device also has a 2MP depth sensor. The screen has a tiny hole-punch cutout for the 13MP front camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Redmi Note 10 boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12.