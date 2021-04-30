Redmi Note 10 price in India increased soon after its launch

The base model with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499 against the launch price of Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 10 price in India has been increased. The company has quietly increased the prices of its budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10 in India for Rs 11,999 in March. Both variants of the Redmi Note 10 have received a price hike.

Redmi Note 10 price in India

Xiaomi has increased the Redmi Note 10 India price by Rs 500. The base model with 4GB + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499 against the launch price of Rs 11,999. The 6GB + 128GB model, on the other hand, has been listed on the Xiaomi India website for Rs 13,499. Redmi Note 10 comes in three colours - Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specifications

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a tiny hole-punch cutout for the 13MP front camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Redmi Note 10 boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC. It is paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of internal memory. The Note 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the back, the Redmi Note 10 has a quad-camera setup. It has a 48MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The device also has a 2MP depth sensor.