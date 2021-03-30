Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What are the differences between the two ultra-premium Android Flagships?

Xiaomi recently launched several new smartphones in the Mi 11 series. However, of all four – Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra – smartphones, the Mi 11 Ultra stood out as the ultra-premium offering from the company.

But how does the Mi 11 Ultra stack up against another top-end ultra-premium Android flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro? Well, stick around for our full spec comparison to find out. Before we get into the comparison, it is worth noting that the international availability of the Mi 11 Ultra is yet to be announced.

Model Mi 11 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 888 Display 6.81-inch QHD+ (2K) AMOLED, 120Hz, 515 ppi, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1700 nits (Peak) 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid 2.0 LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 525 ppi, HDR10+, 1300 nits (Peak) RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 50 MP, f/2.0 with OIS + 48 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) +48 MP, f/4.1 (Telephoto) with OIS 48 MP, ƒ/1,8 with OIS+ 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) with OIS+ 2 MP (Monochrome) Front Camera 20 MP with f/2.2 Aperture 16 MP with f/2.4 Aperture Battery 5000 mAh, 67W Wired Charging, 67W Wireless Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging Software Android 11, MIUI 12.5 Android 11, OxygenOS 11 Rating IP68 IP68 Starting Price (Yuan) CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 66,450) CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 55,900) / India Starting Price - Rs 64,999

Design and Build

Both Mi 11 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro feature top-notch build quality with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and an aluminium frame, although the former uses Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. Additionally, the 9 Pro opts for a Glass back, while the Mi 11 Ultra gets a ceramic back.

One big difference in the design of the two phones is the shape and size of their camera layouts. While the OnePlus 9 Pro has a more traditional camera layout, the Mi 11 Ultra has a massive island-shape camera module that also incorporates a second 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Both phones look similar on the front, in terms of screen curvature and the position of the selfie camera.

Display

The Mi 11 Ultra has a slightly larger display than the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both panels feature a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones have a high peak brightness, although Xiaomi has a slight edge here. Lastly, the OnePlus’ LTPO Fluid 2 display can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz depending on your needs, which is also pretty impressive. Clapping back is the Mi 11 Ultra’s Dolby Vision support. These are definitely two of the most impressive smartphone displays to date.

Performance

In terms of performance, there’s little separating the two phones. The Mi 11 Ultra does have the 512GB storage option, but other than that most of the specs here are pretty similar.

Camera

If you go by DxOMark’s standings, then the Mi 11 Ultra’s cameras are the best to date. The OnePlus 9 Pro certainly has some advantages with its new and improved ultrawide module, but the Mi 11 Ultra is significantly better at zoom performance. Additionally, the Mi 11 Ultra can capture 8K video across all three cameras. As of now, we are withholding judgement of the main camera of both these devices, but the Mi 11 Ultra still has one more ace up its hole. The second display on the back of the device allows for selfie previews, letting you use the rear camera system for selfies.

Battery

In terms of battery capacity, the Mi 11 Ultra has a slight advantage, but the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ability to scale between 1Hz to 120Hz should aid with power consumption to bridge the gap. The Mi 11 Ultra also has slightly faster wireless charging, but overall charging speed is extremely fast for both these devices.

Software

While choosing software does come down to personal preference, we prefer OxygenOS on the OnePlus 9 Pro. This is not to say that MIUI is bad by any stretch of the imagination, but that is yet to compete with OxygenOS both in terms of timely updates and a clean user interface.