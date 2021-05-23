Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra surpass 3 million sales globally

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 back in December last year, while the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra followed soon after. Now, only a couple of months since the launch, the Mi 11 series has managed to surpass 3 million units sold worldwide.

While the figure is pretty impressive, it still doesn’t account for the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro that arrived in India earlier this month. It also doesn’t take into consideration sales of the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11i.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra captured the most market share for Android phones in China in their respective segments (Between CNY 4,000 – CNY 6,000). According to company officials, this statistic comes from third-party organizations with authority on the matter.

The sales figures are from the period between January 2021 to April 2021. It is worth noting that the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first to incorporate Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC when it launched in December 2020.

Towards the end of March, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the latter of which is being touted as the ultimate smartphone with flagship specs, including a 2K display, some of the best cameras on a phone, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a second display on the back.