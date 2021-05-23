MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra surpass 3 million sales globally

The figure doesn't take into consideration sales of the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11i.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 back in December last year, while the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra followed soon after. Now, only a couple of months since the launch, the Mi 11 series has managed to surpass 3 million units sold worldwide.

While the figure is pretty impressive, it still doesn’t account for the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro that arrived in India earlier this month. It also doesn’t take into consideration sales of the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and Mi 11i.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra captured the most market share for Android phones in China in their respective segments (Between CNY 4,000 – CNY 6,000). According to company officials, this statistic comes from third-party organizations with authority on the matter.

The sales figures are from the period between January 2021 to April 2021. It is worth noting that the vanilla Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first to incorporate Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC when it launched in December 2020.

Towards the end of March, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the latter of which is being touted as the ultimate smartphone with flagship specs, including a 2K display, some of the best cameras on a phone, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a second display on the back.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: May 23, 2021 05:27 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.