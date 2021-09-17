MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE launch in India set to take place on September 29

The price of the Mi 11T Lite NE 5G in India is expected to fall in the sub-30K segment.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will be bringing the Mi 11T Lite 5G NE to India on September 29. The Mi 11T Lite 5G NE was revealed alongside the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The Lite model in the Mi 11T series features a versatile mid-range chip, triple cameras, a high-refresh-rate panel, and fast-charging support.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch through its official Twitter handle, while also sending out media invites for a virtual launch event on September 29. While the specs of the Mi 11T Lite 5G NE haven’t been confirmed yet, it is likely to be the same model that launched in Europe alongside the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Pricing

The Mi 11T Lite 5G NE is priced at EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 30,200) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs EUR 399 (Roughly Rs 34,500). There will also be an 8GB/256GB variant. The price of the Mi 11T Lite NE 5G in India is expected to fall in the sub-30K segment.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications 

The Mi 11T Lite 5G NE is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Unlike the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro, the Lite model comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 expandable (Up to 1TB) storage. The phone packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Mi 11T Lite opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP telemacro camera. There’s a 20 MP selfie camera on the front. The device also sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and delivers 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Mi 11T Lite runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more. It also features stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device weighs 158 grams and measures 6.81 inches thick. It is available in a Truffle Black, Snowflake White, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colour options.
