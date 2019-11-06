Xiaomi launches Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi CC9 Pro in China. The global variant of the device has just landed in European markets. The Mi Note 10 offers all the capabilities and specs of the Mi CC9 Pro. So, let’s take a look at all the details about the Mi Note 10.

Xiaomi is offering the Mi Note 10 in Glacier White, Aurora Green and Midnight Black colours. The Mi Note 10 is available in one configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The standard Mi Note 10 is priced at 549 Euros (Approx. Rs 43,200), while the Pro variant will set you back 649 Euros (Approx. Rs 51,000).

The Mi Note 10 handset is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone packs a massive 5,260mAH battery with 30W fast-charging support and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. However, we’re expecting the Android 10 update to arrive on the device sometime this year.

On the front, the Note 10 sports a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 ratio. The screen features a 398 ppi density with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Mi Note 10 also supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 coverage. Additionally, the Gorilla Glass 5 back and front coupled with an aluminium frame will make the phone look and feel premium.

On the back, the Mi Note 10 features five cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture at the helm. The Mi Note 10 packs a 7P lens to match the capability of that 108-megapixel sensor, while the Pro variant gets an 8P lens.

Since the Mi Note 10 and Mi CC9 Pro are similar, the Mi Note 10 Pro is the equivalent of the Mi CC Pro Premium Edition. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition is currently tied for first place with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro on DxOMark list of best smartphone cameras.

Apart from the impressive primary sensor, the Mi Note 10 gets a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation. The Mi Note 10 series also features a 12-megapixel, f/2.0 portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The dewdrop notch on the Note 10’s screen houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.0 front shooter with AI Beautify, AI scene detection and more. Rear camera features also include slow-motion video capture at up to 960fps, 4K video recording at 30fps, the new Night Mode 2.0, vlog mode and more.