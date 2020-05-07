World's most popular game Fortnite reaches milestone of 350 million registered players

Fortnite developer Epic recently announced that the game has managed to get over 350 million registered players. The number puts Fortnite at par with some of the most popular titles like Minecraft and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

It is worth noting that 350 million players do not refer to "active accounts" and several of those accounts could be inactive. While Epic does not provide statistics of daily active users, the company confirmed that players logged 3.2 billion hours of Fortnite in April alone.

However, the figure is still impressive. Fortnite's growth since the last two and a half years after its initial launch is quite impressive. In March 2019, Epic put the total player count at around 250 million. One of the reasons for Fortnite's exponential growth is its accessibility across all platforms.

Fortnite is currently available on PC, console and mobile for free. Moreover, Fortnite continues to receive updates that introduce new content on a regular basis. Last year, Fortnite peaked at the Fortnite World Cup, where professional teenagers earned prize money in millions (USD).

More recently, Epic added a gun-free social space within the game, a party royale, and engage in a variety of theme park-style activities. Last month, Fortnite hosted a massive Travis Scott concert with 12.3 million concurrent participants, which was followed up by recent show with Diplo.

In a bid to make Fortnite a social network within the 3D world, the company is now hosting a mini music festival. The festival will be held on May 9 (21:00 Eastern Time) and feature some of the world's best DJs including Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis.