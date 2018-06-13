Maiden Fortnite World Cup with $100 million as prize money scheduled for 2019

Epic Games has declared that it will be hosting the first Fortnite World Cup with a prize pool of around $100 million in late 2019. The qualifiers for the tournament will be held this year.

Fortnite has become a rage among gaming communities around the world. Since they adopted the Battle Royale mode, the popularity of the game has skyrocketed. As per a report from the Indian division of BGR, the developers of the game who had gathered together at the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am event at E3 2018 confirmed the same and said that ‘the prize pool of $100 million will be spread out over many organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all over the world.’

Epic Games is also taking a radically different approach from other eSports tournaments like the Overwatch League by Blizzard. In a blog post announcing the 2018-19 competitive season, Epic Games said that to celebrate the growth of the Fortnite community reaching 125 million players, a Fortnite World Cup will be held in late 2019.

The post also specified that the tournament will specifically be for players and they will not be selling teams or franchises and will not permit third-party leagues to do so either. The Fortnite World Cup will focus on ‘Solos and Duos’. However, there will be a few opportunities to ‘squad-up in the competition’ too.



Announcing the 2019 Fortnite World Cup event! Anyone can participate, anyone can win. Grab your Fortnite World Cup spot by competing in official qualifiers around the globe. Stay tuned for the initial schedule in Fall 2018. More details: https://t.co/9UjFlNfWVk pic.twitter.com/wlsMehmFDA

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 13, 2018