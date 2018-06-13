App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maiden Fortnite World Cup with $100 million as prize money scheduled for 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fortnite World Cup
Fortnite World Cup

Epic Games has declared that it will be hosting the first Fortnite World Cup with a prize pool of around $100 million  in late 2019. The qualifiers for the tournament will be held this year.

Fortnite has become a rage among gaming communities around the world. Since they adopted the Battle Royale mode, the popularity of the game has skyrocketed. As per a report from the Indian division of BGR, the developers of the game who had gathered together at the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am event at E3 2018 confirmed the same and said that ‘the prize pool of $100 million will be spread out over many organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all over the world.

Epic Games is also taking a radically different approach from other eSports tournaments like the Overwatch League by Blizzard. In a blog post announcing the 2018-19 competitive season, Epic Games said that to celebrate the growth of the Fortnite community reaching 125 million players, a Fortnite World Cup will be held in late 2019.

The post also specified that the tournament will specifically be for players and they will not be selling teams or franchises and will not permit third-party leagues to do so either. The Fortnite World Cup will focus on ‘Solos and Duos’. However, there will be a few opportunities to ‘squad-up in the competition’ too.

related news

Soon, the company will be releasing the rules, player Code of Conduct, platform specifics and the qualifiers schedule. Fortnite’s official twitter handle tweeted:
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Fortnite World Cup #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.