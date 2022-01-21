MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp is testing pause and play, while recording voice messages on desktop

The new button is part of WhatsApp Desktop Beta 2.2201.2. While users have reported seeing the new button, it does not appear to be functional for everyone just yet.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
The desktop version also has the ability to preview voice messages before sending them

In the latest beta for WhatsApp's desktop application, the instant messaging platform is testing the ability for users to pause and resume voice messages, while they are being recorded.

The new pause button was spotted by WABetaInfo, and the feature is available to anyone who enrolls for the beta. The desktop version of the app also allows you to preview voice messages before sending them.

WhatsApp Desktop Beta (Image Courtesy: WABetaInfo)

This feature is also available on the beta version of the iOS app, though no announcements have been made about Android yet.

The new button is part of WhatsApp Desktop Beta 2.2201.2. While users have reported seeing the new button, it does not appear to be functional for everyone just yet. WABetaInfo says that it may take a while before its enabled on beta accounts.

The Meta-owned chat platform introduced the feature to beta versions of its iOS app last year and was one of the top requested features by users. This is particularly useful during long voice message chats, and will allow users to check recordings before sending them.

Recently, WhatsApp also began testing the ability to chat with in-app support on iOS and Android. This will allow users initiate chats with WhatsApp support, and will collect diagnostic information to help you troubleshoot problems faster.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Desktop #iOS #Meta #WhatsApp
first published: Jan 21, 2022 05:07 pm

