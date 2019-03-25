What has changed in Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe Facelift?

Mere weeks after unveiling their GLC SUV facelift, Mercedes-Benz has officially announced the 2019 GLC Coupe. Along with many aesthetic changes, the GLC Coupe gets a complete overhaul in its mechanical and electronic components.

Mercedes has given the 2019 GLC Coupe a dominant front end, with chrome details on the front and rear underride guards. Its squatted silhouette, dropping roofline and rounded rear windows further highlight its Coupe lineage. It comes with active air intakes and LED headlights as standard.

Inside the cabin, now finished in a new magma grey colour scheme, is a large, one-piece console panel that starts at the centre air vents and ends at the armrest. The car also gets a wholly revised multifunction steering wheel, with Touch Control buttons for operating the instrument cluster, infotainment system and the acoustic input feedback. The centre console also features a multifunctional touchpad in place of the rotary pushbutton and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

The car comes with an optional Energizing comfort control, which combines various in-vehicle systems to create an optimum environment. This includes massaging seats, climate control and even lighting and music moods. The car is equipped with driving assistance systems which include exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others.

For the new emission regulations, the GLC Coupe is powered by a new lineup of BSVI-compliant diesel engines, as well as micro-hybrid petrol engines. These engines are paired with a 48 V onboard electrical system which gives a mild boost during acceleration, along with fuel saving and better performance.

The car is powered by an inline-four, 2-litre engine which makes variable power figures depending on the model. All the models are mated to a standard 4MATIC four-wheel drive system.

The GLC Coupe is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2019 or early 2020. It is expected to compete with the likes of the BMW X4 which is priced at Rs 60.60 lakh (ex-showroom).