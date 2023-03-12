Weekend AI News Roundup: AI in BPOs, Chinese students accessing ChatGPT, Inker Robotics secures million dollar funding, more
March 12, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST
Microsoft’s Visual ChatGPT will let users interact with ChatGPT using Visual Foundation Models
AI will redefine the nature of BPO employees
- Microsoft has just introduced a new model named Visual ChatGPT, which combines visual foundation models (VFMs) such as Transformers, ControlNet, and Stable Diffusion with ChatGPT.
- Considering models with many inputs/outputs and models requiring visual feedback, the researchers have created a series of prompts to inject the visual model information into ChatGPT.
- While visual foundation models have come a long way, it is still early days to ask generative AI to create and customise images with a simple voice command.
Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding
- The romance of mimicked human interaction with AI for consumer-facing applications is still a work in progress, but the tech is making strides to optimise in-house functions.
- Anyone who has interacted with a telecom company chatbot knows the experience can be quite frustrating. The companies recognise this.
- The ubiquitousness of AI will therefore force a rethink for business process outsourcing companies on their staff composition.
Chinese students are using ChatGPT to finish homework despite firewalls
- Kerala-based Inker Robotics, under the Kerala StartUp Mission, which deals with research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education, has secured a USD 1.2 million funding.
- The idea behind Robomaker primarily is to kindle a scientific temper in the young minds, making learning immersive, experiential, and application-based.
- The organisation, which has a 4,500 sq ft robotics facility with 80 industry professionals has won the award for Best Robo Lab Setup in India, at STEM SUMMIT 2019 held at IIT Delhi.
- Chinese schoolchildren are turning to AI bot ChatGPT to slash their homework time -- vaulting the country's "Great Firewall" to write book reports and bone up on their language skills.
- In China, where the service is unavailable without a virtual private network (VPN), over a dozen students told AFP they have used it to write essays, solve science and maths problems, and generate computer code.
- While tools to detect whether a text has been written using AI can be accessed in China, schools are also training teachers to ensure academic ethics are upheld.
