Vivo Y32 is the world's first smartphone to use a Snapdragon 680 SoC

The Vivo Y32 was recently unveiled as the world’s first smartphone with a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Snapdragon 680 SoC is a 4G chip engineered for budget smartphones. The chip was unveiled earlier this year and succeeds the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Vivo Y32 Price

The Vivo Y32 is priced at CNY 1,399 (Roughly Rs 16,700) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The phone is available in Harumi Blue and Foggy Night colour options. The availability of the Vivo Y32 in China and international markets hasn’t been revealed yet.

Vivo Y32 Specs

The Vivo Y32 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. Additionally, 4GB of storage can also be used as virtual RAM.

The handset sports a 6.51-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For optics, the Y32 gets a dual-rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. The notch also houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo Y32 also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and runs Android 11-based on OriginOS 11 out of the box.