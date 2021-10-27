MARKET NEWS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, Snapdragon 695 5G processors launched

Alongside, Qualcomm has also unveiled the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and a Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST

Qualcomm has launched three new 5G processors and a mid-range 4G chipset. The company has refreshed its mid-range 5G processor lineup with the launch of the Snapdragon 778G+, Snapdragon 480+ and the Snapdragon 695 5G. There is also a Snapdragon 680 4G chipset launched alongside.

The Snapdragon 778G+ SoC is an incremental upgrade over the currently available Snapdragon 778G chipset that powers the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition and the iQOO Z5 5G. The chipset is built on TSMC’s 6nm processor with eight eight Kryo 670 cores having a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The octa-core chipset comes with an Adreno 642L and an X53 5G modem built-in. 

Another new chipset that gets an incremental upgrade is the Snapdragon 480+ SoC. The budget 5G processor’s peak clock speed has been bumped up to 2.2GHz and comes with Adreno 619 GPU. Qualcomm states that more than 85 devices have been announced or are currently in development based on Snapdragon 480 SoC. The new “Plus” variant will continue to offer affordable 5G network compatibility in various markets.

Snapdragon 695 5G comes with some minor improvements over the Snapdragon 690. It has Kryo 660 cores, which are claimed to offer 15 percent better performance over Kryo 560. The new chipset also gets an Adreno 619L GPU, claiming to offer up to 30 percent graphics performance boost.

Lastly, the Snapdragon 680 4G chipset is based on 6nm process and features new Kryo 265 cores and an Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset has an Spectra 346 ISP and a Hexagon 686 processor for improved AI performance. 

The likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, etc. are confirmed to launch smartphones with the new chipsets in the coming months.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Qualcomm #smartphones
first published: Oct 27, 2021 01:34 pm

