Vivo X80 series will be the first to feature new Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor and dedicated V1+ ISP

The Vivo X80 series is launching in China on April 25. The line-up is said to include the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+. However, the Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Vivo X80 series will be the first to feature the Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor.

The Vivo X80 series will switch to an RGBW filter, which will capture more light as compared to the standard Quad Bayer filter Sony IMX766 sensor on the Vivo X70 series. The Vivo X80 series will feature a custom V1+ ISP that will support custom image processing algorithms.

The new IMX866 sensor is roughly the same size as its predecessor, the IMX766, although there’s no word on the resolution. The phone will also feature gimbal-level stabilisation. Additionally, another camera will also have a 7-element lens, while all the cameras will feature the Zeiss T anti-reflective coating.

The teaser image for the Vivo X80 also suggests it will use a custom 1/1.3” GNV sensor from Samsung. While Vivo doesn’t mention which phone will use the Samsung sensor, it will likely be the X80 Pro+, considering the X70 Pro+ utilised the Samsung GN1 sensor. The Vivo X70 Pro, on the other hand, opted for the Sony IMX766 shooter.

In other news, the Vivo X80 Pro is also rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, Vivo’s teaser also confirms that at least one smartphone in the X80 series will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.





