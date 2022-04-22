English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X80 series will be the first to feature new Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor and dedicated V1+ ISP

    The Vivo X80 series is launching in China on April 25.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

    The Vivo X80 series is launching in China on April 25. The line-up is said to include the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+. However, the Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Vivo X80 series will be the first to feature the Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor.

    The Vivo X80 series will switch to an RGBW filter, which will capture more light as compared to the standard Quad Bayer filter Sony IMX766 sensor on the Vivo X70 series. The Vivo X80 series will feature a custom V1+ ISP that will support custom image processing algorithms.

    The new IMX866 sensor is roughly the same size as its predecessor, the IMX766, although there’s no word on the resolution. The phone will also feature gimbal-level stabilisation. Additionally, another camera will also have a 7-element lens, while all the cameras will feature the Zeiss T anti-reflective coating.

    The teaser image for the Vivo X80 also suggests it will use a custom 1/1.3” GNV sensor from Samsung. While Vivo doesn’t mention which phone will use the Samsung sensor, it will likely be the X80 Pro+, considering the X70 Pro+ utilised the Samsung GN1 sensor. The Vivo X70 Pro, on the other hand, opted for the Sony IMX766 shooter.

    Also Read: Vivo X80 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of April 25 launch

    Close

    Related stories

    In other news, the Vivo X80 Pro is also rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, Vivo’s teaser also confirms that at least one smartphone in the X80 series will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 12:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.