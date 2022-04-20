English
    Vivo X80 Pro full specifications leaked ahead of April 25 launch

    The Vivo X80 Pro is set to debut alongside the Vivo X80 Pro+ and vanilla X80.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 20, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

    The Vivo X80 series is arriving in China on April 25. The line-up is expected to feature the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+. While Vivo has teased the design of the X80 Pro, little information is available about the device’s specifications.

    However, in a more recent leak, full specifications of the Vivo x80 Pro have been detailed and it isn’t looking like anything short of a full-fledged flagship. According to a report by 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

    The chip will be backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 Pro is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support.

    For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, a 12 MP telephoto unit, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The handset will run on Android 12 with Vivo’s OriginOS Ocean on top.

    Vivo is also expected to launch the X80 Pro+ and a vanilla X80 model at the event on April 25. The vanilla Vivo X80 is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 or 8100 SoC and will likely get a downgraded camera system from its ‘Pro’ counterpart. We should get more information about the Vivo 80 series in the coming days.



    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:43 pm
