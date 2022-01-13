Vivo V23 Pro with a colour-changing body goes on sale in India today via Flipkart: Check price, specifications

Vivo V23 Pro will face some stiff competition from some upcoming smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and the currently available Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7 Legend.

Vivo V23 Pro goes on sale in India starting today. The premium smartphone under Rs 40,000 was launched earlier this month alongside the vanilla Vivo V23. The USP of the Vivo V23 Pro is its colour-changing design and a 50MP dual-front camera setup. The phone competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and OnePlus 9R.

Vivo V23 Pro price in India

Vivo V23 Pro comes to India in two storage configurations. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 38,990. The Vivo V23 Pro price in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant is Rs 43,990. The phone comes in two colours - Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. It can be purchased via Flipkart, Vivo e-Store and offline channels.

Vivo V23 Pro specifications

The Vivo V23 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz screen is curved on the side and comes with a wide notch at the top. The smartphone under Rs 40,000 comes with a dual-front camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Under the hood, the V23 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has up to 256GB of internal storage and comes with a 4300 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back: a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro camera. The device runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.