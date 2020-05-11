Vivo V19 with six cameras and Snapdragon 712 SoC launching in India on May 12

Vivo is gearing up to launch the V19 in India on May 12. The smartphone was supposed to arrive in the country on March 26, but the launch was delayed due to the on-going lockdown. However, the government has since eased e-commerce restrictions in certain regions, allowing OEMs to resume operations in the country.

We previously reported that the Indian V19 would differ from the Indonesian version of the phone. Vivo already debuted a global V19 variant, which looks a lot like the V19 on the company’s official Indian website.

Vivo V19 Specifications

The Vivo V19 will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The V19 will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is expected to run on Android 10 with the Funtouch 10 skin. It will also sport a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display an FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) resolution.

In optics, the V19 has six cameras in total, two on the front and four on the back. The rear camera setup compromises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro shooter and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The pill-shaped cutout notch on the front houses a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Vivo V19 is available in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colour options. Vivo has not yet confirmed pricing of the V19, but judging by its specs and previous V series phones, the V19 will likely debut in India’s premium mid-range smartphone market. We expect the Vivo V19 to be priced anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.