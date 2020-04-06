Vivo V19 launched with six cameras, 33W fast-charging support

Vivo just dropped a global version of the Vivo V19 handset. The new V19 is a different phone from the V19 (Rebranded V17) launched in Indonesia last month. The global variant arrives with six camera sensors in total, a faster chipset and even faster charging. So let’s take a look at all the specifications of the Vivo V19.

Vivo V19 Specifications

The global variant of the Vivo V19 is powered by a Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Vivo V19 also packs a 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 33W fast-charging support. The V19 runs on Android 10 with the Funtouch 10 skin.

The Vivo V19 boasts a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also gets a pill-shaped hole notch on the front which houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both the front and back camera setups support Ultra Stable video and Super Night mode.

The Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Additionally, the phone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint reader, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The Vivo V19 is available in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colour options.

Vivo is yet to announce pricing and availability of the Vivo V19, but you could expect the phone to arrive in the premium mid-range market.