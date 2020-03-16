Vivo V19 India launch teased; specifications and priced tipped

Chinese device-maker Vivo has teased the launch of the Vivo V19 in India. The smartphone will sport a different design and also have some tweaked specifications than the Indonesian variant launched earlier this month.

Vivo took to Twitter to unveil its upcoming smartphone. The company has posted an image that reveals the redesigned Vivo V19.

As opposed to the single hole-punch cutout found on the Indonesian variant, the India variant will sport a pill-shaped dual punch-hole cutout. The presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner further confirms that the smartphone will have an AMOLED display. The screen size is currently unknown, however, we can expect the same 6.44-inch Full HD+ tall screen found on the international variant.

The rear camera module will house four sensors in an L-shaped array. The LED flash is also placed at the top inside the camera module. A recent report by 91mobiles claims that Vivo V19 will feature a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Further, the dual punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.



Will be sub-30K, obviously.

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 16, 2020

V19 could get powered by a slightly-dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC if we go by the report. Tipster Ishan Agarwal, too, reiterated the claim and tweeted an image that shows a silver colour variant of the V19. Further, the tipster claims that V19 will be priced in the sub-Rs 30,000 category when launched in India.

Lastly, the V19 could sport a 4,500 mAh battery and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. The Indonesian variant is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs 22,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Vivo is yet to confirm the official launch date of the V19 though.