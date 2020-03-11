Vivo V19 launched with 48MP quad-cameras in Indonesia; India variant to pack different specs

Vivo has launched the V19 in Indonesia, and the smartphone shares a similar spec-sheet and design as the V17, which was launched in India in December 2019. However, Vivo will reportedly launch a different variant of the V19 in India before IPL 2019.

Vivo V19 specifications and price (Indonesian variant)

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper right corner for the 32MP f/2.4 front camera.

Under the hood, V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. There’s a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charge.

In optics, V19 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V19 has been priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs 22,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The India variant will reportedly have a dual punch-hole cutout. Further, the smartphone could also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, reported 91Mobiles.

The report also mentions that Vivo V19 Pro will not launch alongside the vanilla variant. Typically, Vivo launches the ‘Pro’ variants prior to the launch of the standard V series smartphones.