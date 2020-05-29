Twitter slaps a 'public interest notice' on Trump's tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter on Friday announced that it has put a public interest notice on a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump. The announcement comes after Trump signed an executive order against social media companies in order to defend free speech.

Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Donald Trump was commenting on an incident where Minneapolis city police station was set ablaze by people protesting against the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Floyd died gasping for breath after he was first Minneapolis police officers apprehended him and one of the policemen knelt on his neck.

Floyd was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $20 note at a restaurant. According to the police, he 'physically resisted' calls to come out of his vehicle and he 'appeared to be under the influence'.

A video of the whole incident went viral that led to countrywide outrage against city's police.

The tweet violated the company’s rules about glorifying violence. “This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today,” Twitter said.



This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. https://t.co/4efPqNLBCX

— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 29, 2020

The tweet, however, will remain accessible with certain limitations.

With any public interest notice on Twitter, engagements with the tweet will be limited and users can Retweet with Comment, but they will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” Twitter said in the following tweet.

The decision to label Trump's tweet was made by teams within Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey was informed of the plan before the tweet was labelled, Twitter told the website Axios.

Dorsey, earlier this week, had said that the labelling two of US President Donald Trump’s tweets with fact checks does not make Twitter an ‘arbiter of truth’.



