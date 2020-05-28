Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds after Trump's post on 'big action' against microblogging site

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday said that the labelling two of US President Donald Trump’s tweets with fact checks earlier this week does not make the micro-blogging website an ‘arbiter of truth’.



This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions.

— jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

In a series of tweets, Dorsey explained that Twitter’s “intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves”.

The explanation comes after Facebook CEO, in an interview with Fox News, said the Facebook “should not be an arbiter of truth of everything that people say online".

Trump, too, threatened to take action against the Silicon Valley company.



Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020



Dorsey stated that he is accountable for all the actions Twitter takes as a company. “Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make,” Dorsey tweeted.

He further highlighted Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy which explains why the two tweets made by Trump on May 26 were labelled with ‘Get the facts about mail-in ballots’.

As per the rules, misleading information about how to vote, the documents required to vote or the date and time of an election of other civic process are prohibited.

The message linked to a curated fact-checking page with posts and factual summaries from journalists and news article that debunked the claim to be false.

“More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” Dorsey added.

Some Twitter users have also criticised the company for not labelling the tweets as false information.



