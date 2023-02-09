English
    Technology

    Twitter Blue now available in India; prices start at Rs 650 per month

    The revamped Twitter Blue subscription gives users a verified checkmark and a range of additional features including the ability to edit tweets.

    Vikas SN
    February 09, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST
    Twitter Blue is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices in India (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    Twitter has extended its subscription service Twitter Blue to India, Brazil, and Indonesia on February 8, as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm looks to aggressively double down on its monetisation efforts.

    The service is currently available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices. Twitter also offers a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year, which translates to Rs 566.67 per month.

    The higher subscription fee on iOS and Android devices is likely to offset the 15-30% commission fee levied by Apple and Google on subscriptions.

    Twitter Blue