Toyota launches new G Plus base trim for Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has added a new base trim for their popular MPV, the Innova Crysta. Dubbed the ‘G Plus’ trim, it is available in the diesel variant only. It is priced at Rs 15.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater version and Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the eight-seater version. The G Plus is roughly Rs 38,000 more than the GX trim and has only the basic features of the model. It will be available to private and commercial users on a made-to-order basis.

The G Plus has standard Toyota features like dual airbags, parking sensors, HVAC unit with vents and halogen headlights in place of LED units. It also has smaller 16-inch alloys as opposed to the 17-inch rims seen on the top-end trims.

It does not house extra features like a music system, rear defogger and a centre armrest. It will also not get the red and pearl white colour schemes, to keep the costs low. This was done in a bid to reduce the base price of the MPV as much as possible. Toyota Innova Crysta faces new competition in the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, which is priced at a much lower amount at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. As it is available only in the diesel trim, it is powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine which makes 148 bhp of maximum power and 343 Nm of peak torque. It is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.