Today in AI: Vimeo launches new AI tools, US proposes commission to study AI and more

Vimeo launches new trio of AI-based tools for text and video

Vimeo, the online content sharing and streaming platform, has announced new AI tools that will help entry-level creators with video scripts, footage recording, and editing.





In a conversation with TechCrunch, Vimeo's chief product officer, Ashraf Alkarmi, said these tools were meant to reduce "barriers" and give "any creator the confidence to actually create videos in one take".



The new tools will be available in July as part of Vimeo's $20 monthly 'Standard' subscription plan and above.



Cisco launches new AI networking chips to compete with Broadcom, Marvell

The chips are being tested by five of the six major cloud providers, Cisco said, without naming the firms.





Key cloud players include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, which together dominate the market for cloud computing, according to Bofa Global Research.



Cisco said the chips could help in carrying out AI and machine learning tasks with 40 percent fewer switches and a lesser lag, while being more power efficient.



US lawmakers propose ‘blue-ribbon commission’ to study impact of AI

US lawmakers have proposed a 20-person commission for regulating the risks and harms associated with generative AI like ChatGPT.

