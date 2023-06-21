Vimeo launches new trio of AI-based tools for text and video

(Image: Getty Images)

Vimeo, the online content sharing and streaming platform, has announced new AI tools that will help entry-level creators with video scripts, footage recording, and editing. The company says the new tools are aimed at people who lack the skills or the time to create content.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Vimeo's chief product officer, Ashraf Alkarmi, said these tools were meant to reduce "barriers" and give, "any creator the confidence to actually create videos in one take".

The first tool allows users to generate scripts for their videos based on text prompts. The AI will then generate a script based on your description and keywords. You can also set what tone you want from the script - creators can choose from Confident, Inspiring, and Funny.

The teleprompter tool will show you the script as you record for the camera, highlighting and giving you guidance depending on the section you are on. Users can also customise this display with varying fonts and sizes.

The third tool is a text-based video editor, which will automatically generate a transcription from your video and remove pauses or breaks between words. It will also let you create new clips based on your text inputs and help edit your footage. All the user needs to do is to highlight in the transcription which part of the video they want removed.

"AI is a priority for me and my product team because it solves our customer issues, not because it’s the latest technological trend," Alkarmi told TechCrunch. "You can expect more products like this from our team, as we work to make AI seamless in our product suite and in a way that simplifies video and differentiates end-to-end user journeys".

The new tools will be available in July as part of Vimeo's $20 monthly 'Standard' subscription plan and above.