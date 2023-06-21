US lawmakers propose ‘blue-ribbon commission’ to study impact of AI

(Representative Image)

US Lawmakers have proposed a 20-person commission for regulating the risks and harms associated with generative AI like ChatGPT.

US representatives Ted Lieu and Ken Buck said the group would issue three reports over two years, that will guide policymakers in effective regulation of AI, "mitigating the risks and possible harms" that could stem from the technology.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Lieu said that AI can be, "disruptive to society, from the arts to medicine to architecture to so many different fields, and it could also potentially harm us and that's why I think we need to take a somewhat different approach".

The proposed team would be split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, and The President would appoint eight commissioners. The members would be pulled from various backgrounds including computer science, industry, government and civil society.

The main goal of the bill is to give lawmakers, "breathing room to understand what impact generative AI tools like ChatGPT will have on society and to receive input on what response may be needed before acting".