Spotify CEO teases new AI features during earnings call

Spotify CEO Daniel Elk teased new AI features that could be coming to the service in the future, during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

The streaming service has already implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered feature known as DJ, that curates music based on your preferences.

As reported by TechCrunch, Elk called DJ "a phenomenal product" during the call and said that it "talks about the ability for us to contextualize and personalize all the amazing content that we have on the Spotify platform. So I think you’re going to see a lot more of that where we can contextualize and personalize content across the entire platform to make it more accessible".

Elk also teased that the company could use AI to summarise podcasts.

“By using generative AI and our tools here, I think you’re going to be able to see that we can significantly reduce the cost that it takes for advertisers to develop new ad formats,” said Elk.

“And that obviously means that you as an advertiser, instead of having one ad, can imagine having thousands and tested across the Spotify networks, things that you could easily do today using text but you haven’t been able to do over video or in audio,” he added.