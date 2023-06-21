Spotify updates desktop app with redesigned 'Your Library' and 'Now Playing' views

(Image: Spotify)

Spotify has updates its desktop app with redesigned "Now Playing" and "Your Library" views.

The "Now Playing" view has been moved to the right side of the interface. It will display the current song or podcast you are listening to, as well showing users more information about the artist including tour dates and merchandize. Supported podcasts will allow you to view transcriptions as well.

On the left side, the "Your Library" view gives you quick access to your saved music and podcasts. Spotify says that this will help save time for users, providing them with a better persistent overview, and allowing them to quickly switch between created playlists.

"Together, the individually customizable design of these new views provides a richer experience, more context, and quicker access to personal favorites," said Spotify in a blog post.

There are new customization options added in the update such as a compact view of the library which will only show you playlist icons, new improvements to search and filters that will let you search in your dedicated music, podcast or audiobook feeds and the ability to drag, drop and pin playlists in the library.