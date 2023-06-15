Intel simplifies branding for Core processors in preparation for Meteor Lake

(Image: Intel)

Intel is changing its naming convention for its Core processor line-up. The new branding will come into effect with the launch of the company's upcoming Meteor Lake processors, which are expected to be released sometime this year.

Intel is dropping the 'i' from the name of the Core series, which will now be referred to as Intel Core 3/5/7/9 in place of Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9. The company is also introducing a new Ultra tiering for advanced processors that will be referred to as Intel Core Ultra 3/5/7/9.

Also read | Intel is in talks to be an anchor investor in chip designer arm’s IPO

Intel will also stop specifying generations in front of the name, i.e., 13th Gen Intel Core will no longer be a thing. Instead, Intel will call out the generations in the processor number, for example - Intel Core 3 ##xxxH.

The company says that the upcoming Meteor Lake series represents, "an inflection point in Intel’s client processor roadmap", being the first processor that will be built on the Intel 4 process node. It will also be the first chip to use Foveros advanced 3D packing technology for improved power and efficiency.

Intel says the new naming scheme will better align, "with customer requests to simply the Intel brand portfolio" and a, "two-tiered brand clarifies our product strategy differentiating our leadership and mainstream offerings".

Also read | Intel to sell $1.5 billion stake in Mobileye

"To better align with our product strategies, we are introducing a branding structure that will help PC buyers better differentiate the best of our latest technology and our mainstream offerings," said Caitlin Anderson, Intel's vice-president of Client Computing Group Sales.