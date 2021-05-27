Sony PS5 pre-orders in India today at 12 pm: Where to buy PlayStation 5

The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected

Sony PS5 pre-order in India starts today at 12 pm. It is only the third that the Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders will go live in the country since its global launch last year. The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected. It previously went on sale on May 17.

Sony PS5 pre-orders: Where to buy Sony PlayStation 5 in India

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live on May 27 at 12 pm. According to the listing on the Sony Centre, Sony PS5 pre-orders start on May 27 at 12 pm. Vijay Sales too will accept pre-orders of Sony PlayStation 5 at the same time. Other retailers like Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, etc., have also confirmed that they will accept pre-orders of Sony PS5.

The latest Sony PS5 India restock is expected to be in limited quantity. During the third pre-orders, only the Disc Edition is expected to be available for pre-orders. It is priced at Rs 49,990. There is no word on the availability of the Digital Edition priced at Rs 39,990.

Also check: Sony PS5 Review

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990