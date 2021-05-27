MARKET NEWS

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India today at 12 pm: Where to buy PlayStation 5

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Sony PS5 pre-order in India starts today at 12 pm. It is only the third that the Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders will go live in the country since its global launch last year. The new Sony PS5 India restock is happening earlier than expected. It previously went on sale on May 17.

Sony PS5 pre-orders: Where to buy Sony PlayStation 5 in India

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live on May 27 at 12 pm. According to the listing on the Sony Centre, Sony PS5 pre-orders start on May 27 at 12 pm. Vijay Sales too will accept pre-orders of Sony PlayStation 5 at the same time. Other retailers like Flipkart, Amazon India, Croma, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, etc., have also confirmed that they will accept pre-orders of Sony PS5.

The latest Sony PS5 India restock is expected to be in limited quantity. During the third pre-orders, only the Disc Edition is expected to be available for pre-orders. It is priced at Rs 49,990. There is no word on the availability of the Digital Edition priced at Rs 39,990. 

Also check: Sony PS5 Review

Considering the large influx of interested buyers, you can expect PS5 units to sell out pretty quickly. So, if you are planning on getting one, we’d recommend booking your unit as soon as pre-orders go live. Customers will be allowed to only place one unit of the PS5 for pre-order. Those who managed to pre-order PS5 during the previous sales cannot order another unit during the May 27 sale.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Sony #Sony PlayStation 5 #Sony PS5
first published: May 27, 2021 08:26 am

