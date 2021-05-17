Sony PS5 India pre-orders go live today: Where to buy the Xbox Series X alternative

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live today in India. The gaming console has remained out of stock for the most part of the year and will officially be available for the second time this year. Sony PS5 price in India starts at Rs 39,990 and can be pre-ordered starting today at 12 pm.

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India: Where to book your next gaming console

The Sony PlayStation 5 can be pre-booked on Flipkart and Amazon India. Customers can place the standard Sony PS5 pre-order today at 12 pm via either e-commerce websites for Rs 49,990. Sony Center is also making the Sony PS5 Digital Edition available for pre-orders on its website for Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990

Reports suggest that customers who place the Sony PS5 pre-order on May 17 are likely to get it on May 24. The exact quantity of the PS5 stock in India is also unknown.

Ahead of the May 17 Sony PS5 pre-order date in India, the company has announced two new colour options for the DualSense wireless controller. It comes in two new colours - Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Sony was previously offering the console controller in a single White colour option.

The two new options go on sale starting next month across markets worldwide. There is no official confirmation on the availability of the two gaming console controllers in India at the time of writing this.