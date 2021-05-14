MARKET NEWS

Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller gets two new colours ahead of PS5 India pre-orders

There is no official confirmation on the availability of the two gaming console controllers in India.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

Sony PS5 preorders go live later this month in India. Ahead of the May 17 Sony PS5 pre-order date in India, the company has announced two new colour options for the DualSense wireless controller.

The Sony DualSense Wireless Controller comes in two new colours - Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Sony was previously offering the console controller in a single White colour option. The two new options go on sale starting next month across markets worldwide. There is no official confirmation on the availability of the two gaming console controllers in India at the time of writing this. 

The Midnight Black colour option has two subtly different shades of black with a light grey that, according to Sony, reflect how we view space through the night sky. The Cosmic Red option, on the other hand, offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.

They have the same features as the original White variant. It has the same familiar button layout as the DualShock 4 controller, while the PlayStation button is now cut out in the shape of the PS logo. The controller also looks a bit chunkier than the previous generation. Sony has also improved the haptic feedback by replacing the rumble vibration technology in current PlayStation controllers. New L2 and R2 adaptive triggers have been added for a tactile response that adjusts the resistance of the triggers for different in-game actions.

In related news, PS5 pre-orders in India go live on May 17. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #PlayStation 5 #Sony #Sony PS5
first published: May 14, 2021 10:45 am

