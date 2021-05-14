MARKET NEWS

Sony PS5 India stock update: Pre-booking banner live on Flipkart, Amazon and Sony Center

The latest listing on Flipkart and Amazon India confirm that Sony PS5 India pre-orders will go live at 12 pm on May 17.

Moneycontrol News
May 14, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India go live on May 17. The latest Sony gaming console has remained out of stock in India for months. The latest listing on Flipkart and Amazon India confirm that Sony PS5 India pre-orders will go live at 12 pm on May 17. 

Customers who were not able to purchase the PS5 during the first pre-orders can try and get their hands on the console later this month. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990. 

The exact delivery date and stock quantity of the console are currently unknown. An IGN India report had previously claimed that customers pre-booking the PS5 on May 17 are likely to get the delivery on May 24. It also noted that other accessories other than the DualSense Controller will not be available for purchase for the time being.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
Also Read: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Sony #Sony PS5
first published: May 14, 2021 09:16 am

