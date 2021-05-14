Sony PS5 India stock update: Pre-booking banner live on Flipkart, Amazon and Sony Center

Sony PS5 pre-orders in India go live on May 17. The latest Sony gaming console has remained out of stock in India for months. The latest listing on Flipkart and Amazon India confirm that Sony PS5 India pre-orders will go live at 12 pm on May 17.

Customers who were not able to purchase the PS5 during the first pre-orders can try and get their hands on the console later this month. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990