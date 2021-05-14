Sony PS5 India stock update: Pre-booking banner live on Flipkart, Amazon and Sony Center
The latest listing on Flipkart and Amazon India confirm that Sony PS5 India pre-orders will go live at 12 pm on May 17.
May 14, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
Sony PS5 pre-orders in India go live on May 17. The latest Sony gaming console has remained out of stock in India for months. The latest listing on Flipkart and Amazon India confirm that Sony PS5 India pre-orders will go live at 12 pm on May 17.
Customers who were not able to purchase the PS5 during the first pre-orders can try and get their hands on the console later this month. The Sony PS5 Disc Edition can be pre-ordered on Flipkart and Amazon India at 12 pm on May 17. Sony Center has also listed the Sony PS5 Digital Edition on its website for Rs 39,990.
The exact delivery date and stock quantity of the console are currently unknown. An IGN India
report had previously claimed that customers pre-booking the PS5 on May 17 are likely to get the delivery on May 24. It also noted that other accessories other than the DualSense Controller will not be available for purchase for the time being.
|PlayStation 5
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
|Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz
|AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
|16GB GDDR6
|16GB GDDR6
|448GB/s
|448GB/s
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Optical Disc Drive
|No Optical Disc Drive
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
|Rs 49,990
|Rs 39,990