Sony announces "State of Play" PlayStation event for February 23

Sony has announced a "State of Play" event to show off new games by third-party developers heading to the PlayStation 5.
The event will also include a showcase for five PlayStation VR 2 titles, and gameplay details for Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
The event has been scheduled for February 23 at 1 p.m. PT or 2:30 a.m. IST. The event will be livestreamed on Sony's official Twitch and YouTube Channels.
Speaking of third-party titles, Sloclap's sleeper hit Sifu, will also be heading to Sony and Microsoft consoles this March.
