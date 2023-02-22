Sony announces "State of Play" PlayStation event for February 23

Representative image

Sony has announced a "State of Play" event to show off new games by third-party developers heading to the PlayStation 5.

The event will also include a showcase for five PlayStation VR 2 titles, and gameplay details for Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The event has been scheduled for February 23 at 1 p.m. PT or 2:30 a.m. IST. The event will be livestreamed on Sony's official Twitch and YouTube Channels.

Speaking of third-party titles, Sloclap's sleeper hit Sifu, will also be heading to Sony and Microsoft consoles this March.

In unrelated news, Sony's film and TV division is reportedly working with Amazon on a live-action, Spider-Man Noir series.

The show will supposedly follow the exploits of an older superhero and not Peter Parker. It will be set in an alternate 1930s universe.

The other known project Sony is collaborating with Amazon on is Silk: Spider Society, which will be helmed by Angela Kang, known for her work on The Walking Dead.