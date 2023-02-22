English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka@ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sony announces "State of Play" PlayStation event for February 23

    The event will give players a detailed look at Rocksteady's upcoming DC game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Sony has announced a "State of Play" event to show off new games by third-party developers heading to the PlayStation 5.

    The event will also include a showcase for five PlayStation VR 2 titles, and gameplay details for Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

    Also Read | Sony to let Gran Turismo 7 players race against Sophy AI

    The event has been scheduled for February 23 at 1 p.m. PT or 2:30 a.m. IST. The event will be livestreamed on Sony's official Twitch and YouTube Channels.


    Speaking of third-party titles, Sloclap's sleeper hit Sifu, will also be heading to Sony and Microsoft consoles this March.


    In unrelated news, Sony's film and TV division is reportedly working with Amazon on a live-action, Spider-Man Noir series.

    The show will supposedly follow the exploits of an older superhero and not Peter Parker. It will be set in an alternate 1930s universe.

    Also Read | Activision Blizzard employee, game data stolen by hackers

    The other known project Sony is collaborating with Amazon on is Silk: Spider Society, which will be helmed by Angela Kang, known for her work on The Walking Dead.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DC Comics #PlayStation 5 #Rocksteady Games #Sony Interactive Entertainment #Sony PlayStation #Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 02:20 pm