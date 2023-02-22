Sony to let Gran Turismo 7 players race against Sophy AI

(Image Courtesy: Sony)

Gran Turismo 7 players on the PlayStation 5 now have a chance to try their skills against Gran Turismo Sophy (GT Sophy) AI, which has beaten the best players around the world.

From February 20 to the end of March, players can participate in this limited-time event and "challenge the autonomous racing AI agent in a series of four races increasing in varying levels of difficulty, from Beginner to Expert".

GT Sophy is an autonomous racing AI that has been developed by Sony's AI division, Polyphony Digital, the creators of Gran Turismo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The AI model was trained for superior car control, racing tactics and etiquette for respecting player driving lines and avoiding collisions for fair play.

Also Read | Amazon working on live-action Spider-Man Noir series: Report

Players will compete against four cars helmed by the AI driver and those with "exceptional skills" will be able to challenge GT Sophy in one-on-one battles with identically tuned cars.

The AI can be accessed through the "Race Together" mode that will be added as part of the 1.29 update to the game.

However, only Collector Level 6 or above players will be able to challenge GT Sophy.

Also Read | Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick calls Sony out, says company is 'trying to sabotage' Microsoft takeover

Speaking with Engadget, Peter Wurman, Director of Sony AI, said the company limited the event for technical reasons and wanted people to try it out and give feedback so that it can "iterate on that".