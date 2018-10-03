Skoda reveals Kodiaq RS; sets 7-seater lap record at Nurburgring Nordschleife

The first SUV from Skoda to wear the vRS badge, the Skoda Kodiaq RS made headlines when it set a lap time of 9:29:84 at the famous 20.4 km long Nurburgring Nordschleife. Driving the SUV was Nurburgring race driver, Sabine Schmitz, better known as the queen of the 'ring.

These numbers may not come close to those of super SUVs, but the fact that the Kodiaq is a seven-seater makes it the fastest to manage a sub-10 minute run around the track also known as the 'Green Hell'.

Visually, the RS does not look that much more different from the Kodiaq Sportline sold overseas, but the sporty add-ons do give it a fast look. The RS gets full-LED headlamps, redesigned front and rear bumpers and gloss black detailing on the rear view mirrors. The massive 20-inch alloys and dual-exhaust pipes also contribute to its sporty appearance. The RS logo has been altered slightly and is featured on the grille, boot-lid and inside the car.

On the inside, the cabin gets Alcantara-covered seats and door trims as standard. The RS also gets a fully digital instrument panel similar to the virtual cockpit system featured in its corporate siblings. Other features include ambient LED lighting, stainless steel pedals, black roof lining and a sports steering wheel.

The highlight of the car though is in the mechanicals. The Kodiaq RS gets a 2-litre twin turbocharged four-cylinder unit churning out 240 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in seven seconds achieving a top speed of 220 km/h.

In India, the standard Skoda Kodiaq retails in a single trim for the price of Rs 34.84 lakh.