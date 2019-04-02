Schneider Electric launches cross-industry Open Digital Ecosystem

Schneider Electric, announced the launch of Schneider Electric Exchange, the first cross-industry open ecosystem dedicated to solving real-world sustainability and efficiency challenges.

Schneider Electric Exchange is empowering a diverse community of solvers to create and scale business solutions and seize new market value. As digitization revolutionizes the way we work and interact, energy fundamentally becomes more distributed. With Schneider Electric Exchange, individuals gain entry to a vast network of technical tools and resources to develop, share, and sell digital and IoT innovations.

"What differentiates Schneider Electric Exchange is that it brings together people across industries and practice areas that share a passion for sustainability and efficiency, enabling collaboration and interaction across ecosystems. While all content, IoT applications, software, datasets, analytics, and tools are available to everyone, we have focused on specific capabilities that fit the needs and expectations of each community," says Hervé Coureil, Chief Digital Officer, Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric Exchange draws on the company's ecosystem of digital partners to accelerate and scale innovation – and provide companies with the tools needed to operationalize AI for real-world problems. Accenture, a global management consulting and professional services firm, brings the ability to create customized solutions and develop digital business models. Another partner, Claroty, a security specialist for operational technology infrastructure, offers industrial cybersecurity expertise, working with companies to address the larger digital risk surface that comes with integrating IIoT solutions.