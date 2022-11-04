Samsung launches AX46, AX32 air purifiers at a starting price of Rs 12,990

Samsung has announced a new range of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers in India, as toxic haze envelopes several parts of the country's north, including the national capital New Delhi.

The air purifiers— AX46 and AX32—can remove 99.97 percent nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens while covering a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, says the company.

Samsung AX46, AX32 prices in India

The AX46 air purifier has been priced at Rs 32,990 in India, while the AX32 will cost Rs 12,990. They are available in beige and grey and can be purchased through Samsung.com and Samsung exclusive stores.

AX46 air purifier

The Samsung AX46 air purifier features a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour. It is equipped with a multi-layered 3D purification system, precise monitoring, and a coverage area of up to 645 square feet.

It also has an Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter that helps removes harmful gases and particulate matter (PM) 2.5 filter that captures up to 99.97 percent of ultrafine dust, viruses, and bacteria.

The AX46 air purifier opts for a Numeric Easy View Display that offers real- time indoor air quality monitoring and air purity monitoring with its four-colour level indicator and the particulate matter (PM) 10 dust and gas sensors. The SmartThings app provides consumers anytime, anywhere control.

AX32 air purifier

The AX32 boasts a CADR of 320 cubic meters per hour and a coverage area of 356 square feet. It has a multi-layered high efficiency purification system. It also comes with a washable pre-filter designed to extract larger dust particles.

The Activated Carbon Deodorization Filter helps remove harmful gases, while an anti-bacterial (zinc oxide) dust-collecting filter captures up to 99.97 percent of ultra-fine dust and bacteria.