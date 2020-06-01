App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 price revealed; both smartphones go on sale from June 2

Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy M11 in India.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The prices for Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 have been revealed. Galaxy M01 has been launched in a single storage option and is priced at Rs 8,999. Samsung has launched two variants of the Galaxy M11 in India. Both smartphones will go on sale starting June 2 via online and offline channels.

Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 prices have been revealed by smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom. As mentioned earlier, Galaxy M01 has been priced at Rs 8,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. 

Galaxy M11, on the other hand, will be available in 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage options. Both these variants are priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. 

The smartphone retailer also confirmed that both the smartphones will be delivered starting June 2.

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will also be available via Flipkart. The company is yet to list the official pricing of either device on its website.

Galaxy M11 specifications (confirmed)

Galaxy M11 has already been launched in the UAE. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of optics, Galaxy M11’s triple-camera setup features a 13MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 15W fast charging.

Galaxy M01 specifications (confirmed and rumoured)

A Flipkart listing has confirmed that the Galaxy M01 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and have a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup.

Other specifications include a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a 5MP front camera sensor, and a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

