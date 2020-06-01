Samsung Galaxy M01, M11 to launch in India on June 2: Report

Samsung will reportedly launch two new Galaxy M-Series smartphones on June 2 in India, namely the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Both the devices will be a part of Samsung’s budget portfolio in India and will be available for purchase via Flipkart on the launch date itself.

Flipkart uploaded teaser posters confirming the launch of Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India at 12 pm on June 2, reported Gadgets360. The teaser images were taken down from the e-commerce website at the time of writing this article.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The teaser images confirm a couple of specifications of both the devices. The Galaxy M11 will have a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and a 5,000 mAh battery. The M01, on the other hand, will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and a 13MP dual-camera setup.

Galaxy M01 specifications were leaked recently. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone will get powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that Galaxy M01 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and have a 13MP dual-camera setup. For selfies, there will be a 5MP f/2.2 lens with face unlock.

Galaxy M11 has already been launched in the UAE. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of optics, Galaxy M11’s triple-camera setup features a 13MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 15W fast charging.

Pricing of both the variants will be revealed during the launch at 12 pm on June 2.



