App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M01, M11 to launch in India on June 2: Report

The Flipkart teaser confirms that Galaxy M01 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and have a 13MP dual-camera setup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung will reportedly launch two new Galaxy M-Series smartphones on June 2 in India, namely the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Both the devices will be a part of Samsung’s budget portfolio in India and will be available for purchase via Flipkart on the launch date itself.

Flipkart uploaded teaser posters confirming the launch of Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India at 12 pm on June 2, reported Gadgets360. The teaser images were taken down from the e-commerce website at the time of writing this article.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The teaser images confirm a couple of specifications of both the devices. The Galaxy M11 will have a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display and a 5,000 mAh battery. The M01, on the other hand, will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and a 13MP dual-camera setup.

related news

Galaxy M01 specifications were leaked recently. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone will get powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that Galaxy M01 will feature a 4,000 mAh battery and have a 13MP dual-camera setup. For selfies, there will be a 5MP f/2.2 lens with face unlock.

Galaxy M11 has already been launched in the UAE. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. 

In terms of optics, Galaxy M11’s triple-camera setup features a 13MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 15W fast charging.

Pricing of both the variants will be revealed during the launch at 12 pm on June 2.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 11:18 am

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.