Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 price, specifications leaked before June launch

Samsung is reportedly launching two new Galaxy M-series smartphones soon in India. The Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will debut during the first week of June, and before they go official, the prices and specifications have been leaked.

Galaxy M01 price and specifications (rumoured)

Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy M01 with 3GB + 32GB storage for Rs 8,999, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The reported price is said to be for the offline market, and the online prices may differ.

Galaxy M01 specifications have also been leaked. The budget smartphone will reportedly have a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone will get powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, reported Android Pure.

In terms of camera, Galaxy M01 will have a 13Mp F/2.2 + 2MP F/2.4 dual-camera setup on the back. For selfies, there will be a 5MP f/2.2 lens with face unlock.

The smartphone will have a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging.

Galaxy M11 price and specifications (rumoured)

Agarwal claims that Galaxy M11 with 3GB + 32GB storage will launch for Rs 10,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB model will retail offline for Rs 12,999.

Galaxy M11 will feature a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera. There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Optics on the back would include a 13MP + 5MP + 2MP triple-camera setup. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging as well.



