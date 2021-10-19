Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 new colour options announced in India

Samsung’s 2021 foldable smartphones recently received new colour options in India. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrived in India back in August in two colour options each. Now, Samsung has introduced a new Lavender colour option for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a Phantom Silver colour for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was originally unveiled in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was offered in Phantom Black and Cream colour options. The Lavender colour option of the Z Flip 3 is only available with 128GB of storage, while the Phantom Silver coloured Galaxy Z Fold 3 is only offered with 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rs 84,999 and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s price in India is set at Rs 1,49,999 and Rs 1,57,999 for the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED panel on the inside and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. Both displays have an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Z Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12 MP main sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto unit with OIS. The Z Fold 3 also has a 4 MP under display camera on the inner screen and a 10 MP selfie camera on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also packs a 4,400 dual-cell battery with both 25W wired charging support. The foldable smartphone also features wireless charging support and an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You also get a 1.9-inch cover display. The device packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For optics, the Z Flip 3 features a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 10 MP selfie camera on the internal display.