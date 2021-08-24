MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 India pre-booking kicks off

As part of introductory offers, those who pre-book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 pre-orders go live starting August 24 in India. The two new foldable smartphones from Samsung were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11. Soon after the launch, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India. Ahead of the September 10 release date, customers can pre-order the phones starting today to avail discount offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India, pre-booking offers

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 India price starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-end 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,57,999. The Samsung foldable smartphone comes in two colours - Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India starts at Rs 84,999. It comes with 8GB + 128GB storage. There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 88,999. The phone comes in two colours - Phantom Black and Cream.

As part of introductory offers, those who pre-book the devices will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit cards.

In addition to this, consumers will be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Rs 4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Both foldable phones go on sale starting September 10. Meanwhile, customers can pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 starting August 24 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

Consumers who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and/or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 24, 2021 12:50 pm

