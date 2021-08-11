MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched with under-display camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC

One of the highlight features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its under-display camera. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s first phone to feature the under-screen camera tech.

Pranav Hegde
August 11, 2021 / 08:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, launched at the Unpacked 2021 event, is the company’s latest foldable smartphone. It is the first Samsung smartphone to feature an under-display camera. The foldable smartphone’s price in the US starts at $1,799.99. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India will be announced at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G price

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in two storage options. Users can pick between the 256GB or 512GB storage options that come with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in the US starts at USD 1799.99 (roughly Rs 1,35,000). It comes in three colours - Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications 

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x foldable display. It has a resolution of 1,768 x 2,208 pixels on the inside when unfolded. On the outside, Fold 3 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 24.4:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2,260 pixels. Both displays are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the highlight features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is its under-display camera. The Fold 3 is Samsung’s first phone to feature the under-screen camera tech. It has a 4MP f/1.8 sensor under the foldable display, which does not have any cutouts or notch. 

On the cover screen is a 10MP f/2.2 front camera housed inside the hole punch cutout. The phone has a triple-camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The main and 2x telephoto cameras come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Under the hood, the device draws power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 

The device comes with support for S Pen Pro and runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.
