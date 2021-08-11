MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Unpacked 2021

Pranav Hegde
August 11, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is the company’s new foldable smartphone. The Flip 3 5G was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which features an under-display camera. The foldable smartphone’s price in the US starts at $999.99. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price in India will be announced at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two storage options. Its price in the US starts at $999.99 (roughly Rs 74,400). The device comes in four colours - Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream. Samsung has launched the foldable phone in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specifications 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a tiny hole punch cutout for the 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The display has a 1080 x 2640-pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a dual-tone finish on the back. It also has a larger 1.9-inch external screen with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the back is a dual-camera setup. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 12 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance. It runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.
Pranav Hegde
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G #smartphones
first published: Aug 11, 2021 07:33 pm

