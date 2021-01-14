Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Live Updates | Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra launching later today alongside Galaxy Buds Pro TWS

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 series later today. Samsung will launch three smartphones in its new lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will go live at 08:00 pm (IST). The Galaxy S21 launch event will be held through a digital-only formal and will be g-galaxy-unpacked-2021-galaxy-s21-series-launch-livestream-price-specifications-india-6344091.html" target="_blank" rel=nofollow>livestreamed through official channels.
The Samsung Unpacked 2021 event will take place in India simultaneously with the rest of the world. Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series pricing in India soon after its global launch. While Samsung has teased
some aspects of the Galaxy S21 series, several details about the phones
have already been leaked. Additionally, we also know the specifications of the Exynos 2100 SoC
, the chip which will power the S21 series in multiple regions.