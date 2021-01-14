MARKET NEWS

January 14, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Live Updates | Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra launching later today alongside Galaxy Buds Pro TWS

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live Updates: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event is scheduled to take place at 08:00 pm (IST) today, here's what to expect.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 series later today. Samsung will launch three smartphones in its new lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will go live at 08:00 pm (IST). The Galaxy S21 launch event will be held through a digital-only formal and will be g-galaxy-unpacked-2021-galaxy-s21-series-launch-livestream-price-specifications-india-6344091.html" target="_blank" rel=nofollow>livestreamed through official channels.

The Samsung Unpacked 2021 event will take place in India simultaneously with the rest of the world. Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series pricing in India soon after its global launch. While Samsung has teased some aspects of the Galaxy S21 series, several details about the phones have already been leaked. Additionally, we also know the specifications of the Exynos 2100 SoC, the chip which will power the S21 series in multiple regions.
  • January 14, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST

    We are less than 30 minutes away from going live! Stay tuned to our blog for all the latest updates about the Galaxy S21 series. 

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

    With so many leaks, rumours, teasers, and whatnot, it isn’t easy to keep track of all the information available for the upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphones. Thankfully, we’ve got all the information collated in one spot, so you don’t have to stress. For all the latest information about specs, pricing, and availability of the Galaxy S21 series, just head on over to the link.   

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST

    Looks like Samsung Mobile in the US is switching sideswink

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST

    What are the Galaxy S21 prices in India?

    Samsung won’t reveal the price of the Galaxy S21 lineup until tonight’s launch event ends, although we are expecting the phones to debut at more or less same price as last year’s S20 lineup. While we cannot be certain, Samsung recently dropped the prices of its top-end S20 series phones in India that suggests that the new S21 models may not get a major price hike. 

  • January 14, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST

    How much will the Galaxy S21 phones cost?

    Samsung will reveal prices of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra after the Galaxy Unpacked event. However, known tipster Ishan Agarwal may have some details about the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series and Buds Pro.

  • January 14, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

    Are there any camera updates for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra?

    Samsung recently teased camera specifications for the Galaxy S21 series. However, the video only highlights the camera module design. However, camera specifications have been leaked in the past, providing a detailed look at the Galaxy S21 series’ camera setup. For more information on the Galaxy S21’s cameras, head on over to the link.

  • January 14, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST

    What chips will the Galaxy S21 models use?

    The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipsets, depending on the region. Both Snapdragon and Exynos are flagship chipsets that use the 5nm EUV process. The new chips are set to deliver sizeable gains in performance across the board and power efficiency over their predecessors.

  • January 14, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST

    Are there any details about the Galaxy Buds Pro?

    Samsung hasn’t provided any information about the Galaxy Buds Pro, but details about the earphones have been leaked by known tipster Evan Blass. The buds will come in an oval-shaped design, whereas the charging case design will be similar to the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Violet colour options.

    According to a previous report, the upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Samsung are said to come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio. The audio product will support multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation, voice detection feature, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking. For more details, head on over to the link.

  • January 14, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

    Is Samsung only launching the Galaxy S21 series tonight?

    Apart from the Galaxy S21 phones, Samsung will also be unveiling the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds. We may also see the launch of the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+, two upcoming tracking devices.

  • January 14, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST

    Why is Samsung using the slogan ‘Welcome to the Everyday Epic?’  

    With the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung aims to deliver devices that can transform everyday life into extraordinary experiences.

  • January 14, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST

    How many phones is Samsung launching tonight?

    Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S21, Galaxy 21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra at tonight’s Unpacked 2021 event.

  • January 14, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST

    How to watch tonight’s S21 event live?

    You can watch tonight’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung’s official Indian website or YouTube handle. You can also catch all the latest updates on our live blog right here.

