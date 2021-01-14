Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Live Updates | Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra launching later today alongside Galaxy Buds Pro TWS

January 14, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

Are there any camera updates for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra?

Samsung recently teased camera specifications for the Galaxy S21 series. However, the video only highlights the camera module design. However, camera specifications have been leaked in the past, providing a detailed look at the Galaxy S21 series’ camera setup. For more information on the Galaxy S21’s cameras, head on over to the link.