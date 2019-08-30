App
Technology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy M30s could feature 48MP main camera and 6,000 mAh battery

The Galaxy M30s listing was recently spotted on Google Play Console.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is gearing up to bring a new addition to the Galaxy M series. The upcoming Galaxy M30s handset, which is expected to launch in India in September, was recently spotted on Google Play Console. The listing revealed several details about the device, including resolution, software, chipset, and RAM.

The Google Play Console rating points to a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile platform, while previous leaks had the phone packing an Exynos 9610 chipset. The listing also confirms the Galaxy M30s will feature an FHD+ display with a (1080 x 2,340 pixel) resolution setting. The upcoming M30s will also debut on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

While there is little known about the Exynos 9611 SoC, the listing mentions eight cores with 4 x Cortex-A53 cores and 4 x Cortex-A73 cores. The octa-core chip is backed by ARM Mali G72 GPU. The leak also suggests the Exynos 9611 SoC will be coupled with 4GB of RAM. However, the Google Play Console listing leaks don’t have a good track record of being accurate.

Close

Another report by digit states that the upcoming Galaxy M30s will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery. There are also reports pointing at a 48-megapixel primary sensor and places the device somewhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 mark. Other leaks point to a triple-camera setup on the back and an Infinity U display. The M30s will also get facial recognition and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy M series has made considerable headways in price-competitive markets like India, where price and value are driving factors behind the sales of smartphones. Samsung has sold over 2 million Galaxy M series smartphones in India.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:13 am

tags #Samsung #smartphones

