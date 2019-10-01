Samsung Galaxy Fold launch today in India: Specifications, expected price, features

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Fold in India. Samsung’s first foldable smartphone will be making its way to India after its debut last week in the US. While we know the specifications, Samsung has not hinted the price and availability details of the Galaxy Fold in India.

Galaxy Fold has been one of the most controversial tech products of 2019. Samsung first revealed its foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Conference 2019. A few months later, the company handed over some units of the Galaxy Fold to selective tech reviewers, who found many issues in the screen and design.

Samsung then delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold to fix these issues. Earlier this year in July, the company announced the number of improvements it made in the Galaxy Fold and also ran it through various tests to validate the changes.

The improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display that should not be removed. There were complaints about debris entering through the hinge and settling below the display, causing permanent damage.

Samsung has reduced the space between the hinge area and the display and added new protection caps at the top and bottom to fix this issue. The company has also included more metal layers below the Infinity Flex display to add more protection.

To recall the specifications, the Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside, which – when folded – becomes a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. Samsung’s first foldable smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS).

It gets three cameras at the back and two at the front. The triple camera setup at the rear includes a 12MP f1.5 / f2.4 apertures wide-angle camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP f2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP f2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 2x optical zoom.